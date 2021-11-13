‘Chucky’ Lozano ‘disappears’ from the Mexico vs United States lineup

The Napoli forward did not appear on the line-up sheet for the qualifying duel between Mexico and the United States for a ticket to Qatar 2022

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano disappeared from the lineup Mexico against the United States, at least on the sheet that the analyst had ESPN, Rafa Ramos, and is that the Napoli player did not come out in the initial XI that Gerardo Martino appointed for the classic of the Concacaf.

According to a photo that Ramos uploaded, the XI of the Tricolor was not complete due to the absence of Lozano. Although the starting line-up was the same one that advanced ESPN Digital, with Johan Vásquez and Julio César Domínguez in the center, the ‘Chucky’ did not appear.

The roster sheet did not include Chucky Lozano to face the United States. @RafaelRamosV

“This is how Mexico vs the United States start,” wrote Ramos on his Twitter account.

On the sheet that the analyst had ESPN, only 10 elements came out, while on the US side the initial XI was fine. Meanwhile, the alternates were complete.

El Tri will start with Guillermo Ochoa, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Julio César Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Raúl Jiménez.

On this occasion, an experienced of the stature of Andrés Guardado, who participated for the last time with the national team on October 7 in the ‘first leg’ against Canada, will ‘warm up’ the bench, as well as Roberto Alvarado, the ‘brain’ of Gerardo Martino and who started in the last friendly, against Ecuador.

Meanwhile, for the United States, Ricardo Pepi is the novelty of Gregg Berhalter’s starting XI and Christian Pulisic will be on the bench.