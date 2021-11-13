Christian Pulisic responds to Memo Ochoa in his celebration

Before the game between Mexico and the United States, Guillermo Ochoa threw some statements that did not go down very well in the whole of the stars and stripes.

“Mexico has been that mirror in which the United States wants to see itself and reflect, what they want to copy “, were the statements that the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America said for TUDN.

They say revenge is sweet. Christian Pulisic, who entered exchange, took advantage of the ideal moment to respond to the Mexican goal: celebrating a goal.

The Chelsea player He entered the exchange and at minute 74 he scored the first goal for the locals. The attacker ran to celebrate, he lifted his shirt and underneath he had another with a legend that he showed to his fans.

“Man in the mirror” (The man in the mirror) could be read in the Pulisic T-shirt, responding to the statements of Guillermo Ochoa. And yes, revenge is sweet because they not only lost the game, but also the leadership. For now, The United States leads the Concacaf.

It may interest you: “Go away,” they shout at ‘Tata’ Martino after the United States 2-0 Mexico conference