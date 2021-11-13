Christian Pulisic replied to Memo Ochoa

After the second US touchdown against Mexico, Christian pulisic, celebrated with a message through a text on the undershirt, after the statements of Guillermo Ochoa, who assured in recent days that Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself reflected. The Chelsea player carried the phrase “Man in the mirror”, on this the coach Gregg Berhalter commented.

Part of the plan was how much he could play at great intensity, I talked to him, he wanted to help the team, he knew how he was physically, but he wanted to be, part of his quality is to show up at the right time, that’s how he scored the goal. We talked about how Mexico did not respect us and we went out to earn that respect on the pitch, “said the US coach.

Unlike the helmsman of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, the strategist of the US team affirmed that his team complied when it came to maintaining a level of thrust on the field of play and thus achieved the victory against Mexico.

“We talked before the game about what we needed to win and the answer was intensity, we wanted to break the rhythm and tire them, the first half was entertaining, back and forth, both teams with opportunities, but in the second half we took off, it’s the effect that we have in our rivals. If we press with the ball and without the ball it becomes a challenge for them, it is great to win this game at home with the support of our team and now we have to think about Jamaica ”, he commented.

Finally, the strategist affirmed that the enmity between both squads remains on the field.

“It’s good to see this type of match in rivalry, in the end we shook hands, They are a great team and they are going to qualify for the World Cup”, He concluded.

