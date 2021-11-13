Christian Pulisic: Forceful! The American’s message to Memo Ochoa after beating Mexico

On the night of November 12, Christian Pulisic became a hero when he headed a ball on his first touch of the game and scored the first goal in the United States’ 2-0 win over Mexico in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying rounds. of Qatar 2022. The Chelsea player from England He celebrated his score and also sent a strong message to Tricolor goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who had ignited the game with his statements.

In the third win for the United States so far this year, Christian Pulisic responded to the words of the goalkeeper of America. “Mexico has been that mirror in which they want to see and reflect themselves, what they want to copy”, Memo Ochoa had pointed out.

However, after scoring his goal, Pulisic did not save anything. Amid the hubbub, the forward lifted his sweater and showed a text written on another shirt: “The man in the mirror “, He said.

TWITTER



The United States has beaten Mexico three times this year in official matches, the previous ones in the final of the Nations League in June (where Pulisic scored another goal, the final score was 3-2), and in the definition of the Gold Cup (the match ended 1-0).

Just recovered from an ankle injury, Christian Pulisic entered yesterday’s game for Brenden Aaronson in the 69th minute and led the United States to victory.

After seven dates of the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar 2022, the United States has 14 points, the same as Mexico, but thanks to a better goal difference it was placed at the top of the table.

OF