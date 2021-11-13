Christian Bale looks radical change for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder

MEXICO CITY.

Christian Bale, an actor accustomed to transforming his physique for his roles as he did in films such as Batman, The Machinist or The Great American Swindle, he once again wears a new look in Thor: Love And Thunder.

The interpreter will make his debut in the Marvel Universe giving life to Gorr and fans have already been able to see what Bale will look like in the film, which stars in the new images from the set in which it appears completely shaved.

Bale appears in the photos, visibly slim and with a completely shaved head in Palm Beach, Sydney. In the comics, Gorr has a tragic past. The Marvel villain, born on a nameless planet, loses his parents, wife and children, and this is how he also loses faith in the gods.

Finally he finds in his hands a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword and assassinates his first God, lands on Earth and crosses paths with Thor, torturing him to get information about the Asgardians.

The actor will match Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Jaimie Alexander as Sif or Karen Gillan as Nebula.

The film will also feature cameos from Sam Neill as the fake Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela, Matt Damon as the fake Loki, Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor and Russell crowe on a character not yet specified.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by Taika Waititi, is based in part on Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor comic, in which Jane Foster becomes the new Thor.

Thor debuted in 2011 and grossed $ 449.3 million worldwide. Already in 2013 Thor: The Dark World arrived, which reached 644.7 million worldwide. Thor: Ragnarok premiered in 2017 and amassed 854.1 million at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder expected to arrive to theaters in May 2022.