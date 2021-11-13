Chris Hemsworth and Will Smith star in two new Disney + series

Through the official social networks of the platform you can follow the announcements exclusively. Disney has already confirmed the arrival of new films that will land next year, as well as some documentaries that will feature well-known Hollywood names.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

One of the series that will arrive as part of the original content of NatGeo is Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. The protagonist of the Thor saga embarks on a journey of transformation of his mind and body to reach a new version of himself.

It is no secret that the Australian likes to push his body to the limit. Many times, Chris Hemsworth He has documented the tough training he undergoes to stay in shape, something that helps him in every role he faces in his career.

In the trailer of the series, I could see it performing impossible practices to become stronger, more powerful and resilient. Of course, it is not something that comes without risks, since that type of requirement can have long-term costs. Unlimited is part of the premieres that will come to Disney Plus in 2022.

Welcome to earth

Another of the confirmed premieres is the documentary series Welcome to earth, which will feature Will Smith of protagonist. The actor will explore the most remote places on planet Earth to discover all its wonders and secrets.

Throughout 6 episodes, the 53-year-old performer You will be accompanied by some of the most experienced explorers in the world, who will accompany you through exotic destinations, each with its own particularity. This is how we will see him touring volcanoes, the depths of the ocean, as well as meeting some of the strangest species that inhabit our planet. All episodes of Welcome to earth will be available in Disney + from December 8.

