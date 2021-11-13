Chivas would sell Chofis for another MLS player

The future of Eduardo “La Chofis” López is uncertain. The midfielder had a dream campaign with the San José Earthquakes, but his loan ends on December 31, 2021, so he would return to Chivas, but the Sagrado Rebaño does not have it in their plans.

The numbers of the Chofis with the Earthquakes

The one born in our country was awarded as the best of the whole MLSAfter scoring 12 goals in the competition, he started 91 percent of the games, with a total of 74% of the minutes played. Despite the great season of the Mexican they could not qualify for the Playoffs of the American tournament.

Who would Chivas come for the Chofis?

According to different media, the Sacred Herd would be willing to make an exchange for Eduardo López with another MLS team. On the radar, the rojiblancos have Rodolfo Pizarro, who is currently at Inter Miami.

Unfortunately, Pizarro has not convinced the management team of David beckham and they look for their exit, to be able to sign another footballer as franchise player of the team. The Englishman would be looking for someone from South American football, but after Lopez’s great campaign, it could be an option.

Meanwhile, Pizarro is liked by other teams in the Liga BBVA MX, such as the Rayados from Monterrey, a group with which he also played and was even champion. It seems that the final decision will be the highest bidder and what the midfielder convinces him the most.

