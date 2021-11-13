Checo Pérez will start fourth in the sprint race of the Brazilian GP; Hamilton, pole position

Lewis hamilton he got pole position for the sprint race this Saturday, which will determine the starting order of the race. The Mexican pilot, ‘Czech’ Pérez lHe will be in fourth place by staying very close to Valtteri Bottas in third place. The order completes it Max verstappen who will start second, behind the British driver.

Remember that whatever position you leave in Hamilton on Sunday, he will suffer a 5-place penalty for an engine change.

Perez in Q1 he was in fourth place, even above his teammate Verstappen; in Q2 he had a slower pace and finished the test in sixth place, even leaving with the clock with two minutes remaining to secure his place in the last round because he was eighth.

WHAT IS THE SPRINT RACE?

Formula 1 he is testing this modality to determine the starting order of the race, instead of the traditional classification by time.

With this they seek to give more excitement and spectacle to the classification, and practically everyone competes against everyone in real time, just as they do in the race, only with fewer laps.

The starting order of the sprint race is determined with the traditional Q1, Q, 2 and Q3.

