Checo Pérez will start fourth; Bottas remains the pole of the Brazilian Grand Prix

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) won the sprint test held at the Interlagos circuit and will start first this Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix (from Sao Paulo this year), the nineteenth of the 22 that make up the World Cup Formula One.

Bottas won ahead of the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship, and of the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) a test contested over 24 laps, to complete a route of 103.4 kilometers (just over a third of this Sunday’s race, scheduled for 71 laps). Apart from starting in that position from the grid this Sunday, the three added three, two and one points, respectively, in the World Cup.

The seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton -who loses five places on the grid for changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes- and who, disqualified from Friday’s qualifying for a technical infraction related to the DRS system (for reducing aerodynamic grip), came out last, finished fifth, behind the Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull)

Hamilton, now 21 points behind Verstappen, will therefore start from tenth place on the grid this Sunday, in a race that the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will face from twelfth place.

English Lando norris (McLaren), who turned 22, finished sixth and thanks to his compatriot’s sanction he will start fifth.

The Monegasque will do it from sixth place Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), ahead of the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine), who will come out seventh and eighth, respectively.

The quadruple German world champion Sebastian vettel (Aston Martin) will start this Sunday from ninth on the grid.

Read also: Daniel Alves is better than me, he will give Barcelona a lot: Cafu