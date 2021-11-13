Checo Pérez will drive a life-size Hot Wheels

Czech Pérez will fulfill the dream of every child, and surely many adults, when driving a Hot wheels collection in real size.

The Mexican corridor of the Formula 1 He explained through his social networks that he accepted the challenge of driving and unveiling the Hot Wheels car convention.

“I don’t know if you know, but as a child I dreamed of driving a Hot Wheels. Today I am happy to tell you that I accepted the challenge of driving and unveiling the Hot Wheels Convention car! ”He wrote.

It’s official … Checo is going to drive the Mustang we’re making in #SalonHotWheels The Unveiling! That honor @SChecoPerez 🙌🏻 It will be a virtual event that all of you can see on November 18 at 6:00 pm on the Hot Wheels Mexico facebook. See you there! pic.twitter.com/3DQcZ2Q4Pg – Fercho Urquiza (@fergurquiza) November 11, 2021

The event will take place on November 18 at 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed for free through the Facebook from Hot Wheels LATAM.

As expected, the news has caused a great sensation among the followers of Guadalajara, to the point that the publication of the event has accumulated, so far, more than 241 thousand “likes”.

For his part, Miguel Ángel Torreblanca, Senior Marketing Director at Mattel LATAM, explained that “it is a great honor for them to have Checo Pérez on this occasion”.

“The passion for cars, adrenaline and speed are a lifestyle that as a brand we share with Checo Pérez. It is a great honor for us to know that a Mexican so recognized worldwide joins the Hot Wheels family to drive one of our cars and inspire many generations to continue nurturing his spirit of challenge ”, he mentioned.

The car that Checo Pérez will present virtually and drive will be the full-scale Mustang Boss 302 ’70 made by Fercho Urquiza.