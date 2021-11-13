Checo Pérez finished sixth in the second free practice for the Brazilian GP

Checo Pérez and Red Bull worked the set-up for Sunday’s race

The Mexican Czech Pérez He finished in sixth position in the second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, a session that was marked by the controversy that was lived off the track between the Mercedes team, the driver Lewis hamilton and the commissioners who determined to sanction or not to the English due to the violation of the regulation by the measures of their DRS.

The teams were far from reaching the times presented throughout Friday, so in their first opportunity Czech Pérez it was first place with just over 1 minute and 14 seconds.

Checo Pérez during the second free practice heading to the Brazilian GP. Getty

However, the teams slowly began to lower the records on the electronic, while everyone cast their eyes on the German team, which decided not to open the DRS and with it feed the controversy that was lived during the last 24 hours.

Checo had the best time of 1: 12.903, a time thinking about what the qualifying race will be that will be held this Saturday and in the race on Sunday.

The first place of the session went to the two-time champion (2005-2006) Fernando Alonso, while in the second position he finished Valtteri Bottas.

The investigated Lewis Hamilton was fifth and behind this was found Czech Pérez, who finished with 29 laps performed, while his teammate Verstappen finished with 26 laps.

In the afternoon it will be Sprint qualy. A race of 30 minutes or 100 km, whichever comes first, whose positions define the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Lewis hamilton, who is in the investigation room for the DRS of his Mercedes, is penalized with five positions for changes in the Power Unit.

The Sprint classification will be at 1:30 p.m. Central Mexico. Checo will start fourth, behind Bottas Verstappen and Hamilton (who could still be disqualified or penalized in some other way in the next few hours).