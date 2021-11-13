Chadwick Boseman: Denzel Washington did not know, but he paid the studies to the remembered protagonist of “Black Panther” | One year after his death | Black Panther | United States | USA | USA | nndc | TVMAS

Exactly one year ago, the death of the actor Chadwick boseman, star of the film “Black Panther”, shocked everyone in the world of entertainment. His friends and fans spoke out on social networks sending condolences to the actor’s family, who had an artistic career full of surprises.

In 2018, during an interview with the program “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chadwick Boseman told how he learned that Denzel Washington paid for his acting studies at the prestigious University of Oxford.

“I didn’t have money to pay for that (the classes), so Rashad (American singer and director) gathered his friends, and you know, they paid for us to study. I didn’t know it at first, not even when I came back. It was a secret throughout my career, but on my return I received a letter from the beneficiary. And it said ‘Denzel Washington paid for you.’ And I was like ‘What!’ “, Boseman said.

In the same interview, Boseman revealed that he always wanted to thank Washington for the scholarship that allowed him to study at Oxford University, and he did.. During the promotion of “Black Panther” in New York, the actors agreed and exchanged words.

“(Denzel Washington) was like, ‘We haven’t met yet,’ and I was like, ‘yeah, I have to tell you something. Look, I don’t know if you know, but you paid me the scholarship to go to school. ‘ And he said, ‘oh, so that’s why I’m here, you owe me money’ (laughs) “, Boseman told in the American program.

After learning of the death of Chadwick boseman, Denzel Washington spoke with Entertainment Weekly and mourned his death. “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will remain with us for eternity through his iconic performances during his short but illustrious career. God bless Chadwick boseman“he declared.

As you remember, Chadwick boseman He died on August 28, 2020 after a long fight against colon cancer, a disease that had been diagnosed four years ago. The news was confirmed by the actor’s official Facebook account.

