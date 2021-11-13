Central America and the Dominican Republic: The Earthly Paradise That Celebrities Love

Celebrities from the world of cinema, music and sports have already decided on some heavenly destination to vacation in Central America and the Dominican Republic. Its spectacular beaches, corners away from the crowds and dreamlike landscapes attract the rich and famous to enjoy a few days of relaxation there.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic are the most attractive countries for these personalities, willing to live unique experiences under the cover of anonymity without giving up comfort.

For this, the region has exclusive beaches with emerald waters, colonial jewels and a first-class hotel offer.

Before the pandemic, Matthew Noszka – a well-known actor and supermodel – decided to start 2020 in San Juan del Sur and Gigante beach in Nicaragua. It’s not the only one; The tourist attractions of this country in Central America have captivated personalities of the stature of Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas or Rafael Nadal towards this beautiful land.

Among the celebrities who have fallen in love with Central America is also the star of American football, Tom Brady, who even has a mansion in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. There, he usually spends holidays with his two children and his wife, the model Gisele Bündchen.

Similarly, Tiger Woods, Sergio Ramos, Christian Bale and Sam Smith have chosen Costa Rican lands to walk around the country.

The Caribbean Sea, with its white sand beaches in Punta CanaThey are an irresistible attraction for celebrities from all over the world to come together, ready to spend their best days on vacation.