‘Cata’ Domínguez and Johan Vásquez start as centrals in the starting eleven

This is how the starting eleven of Tata Martino is outlined for the game against the United States.

Gerardo Martino sent the ‘Tasting’ Domínguez already Johan Vasquez, in the party of the Mexican team in view of USA, this Friday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Blue Cross defender, Julio Cesar Dominguez, will do dumbbell with the expuma and today central outstanding of Genoa of Italy, Johan Vasquez.

Johan Vasquez He is going through an excellent footballing moment with the ‘calccio’ squad, although it will be the first time that the pair has played a game together and in fact, in the elimination game against El Salvador, Johan did not participate, while the ‘Cata’ did.

Johan Vasquez and Cata Domínguez will be the central pair in the match between Mexico and the United States. Imago7

The ‘Tata’ Martino He sacrificed some of his best men for his first match of this FIFA Date, although all are in good condition, according to sources from the Mexican team to ESPN Digital.

El Tri will start with Guillermo Ochoa, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, Julio César Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Raúl Jiménez.

On this occasion, an experienced of the stature of Andrés Guardado, who participated for the last time with the national team on October 7 in the ‘first leg’ against Canada, will ‘warm up’ the bench, as well as Roberto Alvarado, the ‘brain’ of Gerardo Martino and who was the starter in the last friendly, against Ecuador.

Meanwhile, the United States will jump onto the Cincinnati court with Zack Steffen in goal; defenders will be DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams as captain, Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson. Yunus Musah, Weston Mackennie as midfielders and up front Ricardo Pepi alongside Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah.

The great absence of the United States is Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea striker who will start the game from the bench.