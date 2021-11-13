Caring for cats at home: Advantages of having a cat as a companion animal

Cats have been considered domestic animals for thousands of years. Already in ancient civilizations such as the Egyptian they were highly valued, being represented even in their artistic manifestations. And no wonder, cats are extraordinary animals.

That is why the expert Edgar Islas, Veterinary Zootechnician (MVZ), better known as Doctor Cat and spokesman for Ciudad para las Pets, an initiative of Mars Petcare that seeks to sensitize the entire community about how pets make our world better, shares some of the main advantages of having a fluffy friend at home.

In general terms, having a pet, especially a cat, has been shown to be beneficial to the physical health of humans for multiple reasons.

Specifically, those who have a cat as a pet experience less stress and have low blood pressure -both stress and blood pressure, closely related to heart disease.

In addition, they benefit from a stronger immune system, so they contract fewer diseases and when it does, they have few symptoms or recover quickly. Its purr, its body heat and its closeness, helps you sleep more soundly, what is known is essential for good health.

In particular, contact with cats at an early age makes them less susceptible to infections, specifically in the respiratory tract. On the other hand, living with a cat and the allergens that it produces makes children less reactive to allergies or asthma later.

Cats also have a positive impact on people’s emotional health. Those with a cat at home they tend to have better self-esteem and are happier Because by the nature of their species they are very empathetic and affectionate animals, especially with the person who sees for them. For any child, a cat, in addition to a friend, helps to know very important values ​​such as respect, assertiveness, perseverance and patience.

They are usually independent and careful with their own cleanliness and that of their environment. Cats are animals with little activity for long periods, they spend much of the day sleeping or resting. This can undoubtedly be an advantage if you are normally away from home for several hours or even go away for a couple of days.

In addition, they do not need walks or a very large space to move. On the other hand, an important activity for them is grooming and keeping clean daily. Finally, a big point in their favor is that almost immediately they learn to use the sandbox to release – “pee” and “poop”.

However, it is important to remember that having a cat is a lifelong commitment and a great responsibility.

