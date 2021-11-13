Cardi B gave her 3-year-old daughter a bag of exorbitant price: almost 1 million pesos | Urban

Jean G. Fowler

Kulture is just 3 years old and the rapper already makes sure that her daughter wears expensive luxury bags

Cardi B loves to give out-of-this-world gifts to her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, but now she really showed off with the luxury bag valued at 48 thousand dollars, a figure that reaches almost one million Mexican pesos.

The rapper is a specialist in pampering her daughter with all the money she has and this time she gave her a Heres Birkin bag, which has a rainbow full of diamond details in its design.

Kulture, daughter of Cardi B Instagram: Cardi B

With the best quality materials and highly coveted designs in the high world of fashion, this bag is also personalized for Cardi B’s daughter and just over 955 thousand pesos.

“My best friend and I,” the interpreter wrote on her Instagram, also presuming that Kulture is wearing a Nike Air Force tennis shoe.

The bag she bought for her daughter belongs to the Birkin line that ranges from $ 12,000 to $ 200,000, with personalization included; It is one of the most luxurious brands that offers exclusive designs with super luxury details and the artist is fond of accompanying her looks with bags. Cardi B, do you adopt us?

On the other hand, the famous is premiering with a new collaboration with Lizzo, singer who released “Rumors” in duet with her and includes a music video.