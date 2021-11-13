Canelo Álvarez spoils his wife with a luxurious vacation in Paris

The boxer decided to celebrate his victory against Caleb Plant with Fernanda Gómez in the city of Love where he threw the house out the window.

After a tough fight that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez starred in against Caleb Plant, eThe Mexican boxer decided to take a break with his wife, who wanted to indulge in a romantic getaway nothing more and nothing less in the City of Love and lights, Paris, but in the style of Guadalajara, full of luxuries.

And is that Alvarez he consented to his partner, Fernanda Gomez, as he filled it with details and luxury, starting with the lodging of the famous couple, who stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, very close to the Eiffel Tower, which could be seen from the window of their room, and they used it as the landscape for their romantic photos.

Despite the fact that the Guadalajara fighter is always very reserved in terms of his private life, Fernanda is the opposite, since he has shared every moment of this trip on his social networks, as he was your visit to the famous Mouling Rouge entertainment center, where the tortolos had a dinner and enjoyed the show in turn.

They also had a visit to the gardens of the Palace of Versailles, where Fernanda was very casual, but wearing well-known brand coats. to avoid the harsh winds that bring winter closer and closer to winter, and yes, posing like a diva against the backdrop of these renowned landscapes.