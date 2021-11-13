Camila Cabello, from Cuba to Miami as a child: her migration story

October 28 is National Immigrant Day in the United States. Thousands of people cross the border in the hope of finding a better quality of life. Such was the case of the singer’s family Camila Cabello, who from a very young age had to face a radical change, leaving everything she knew in Cuba and Mexico.

Camila Cabello, from Cuba to Miami as a child: her immigration story

When Camila was barely five years old, her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao, decided to undertake the “American dream”, so they left Cuba and traveled to Mexico. Two years later, they began their trip to the United States.

In 2017, the singer wrote an essay about her experiences as an immigrant. Camila shared her story on PopSugar, explaining how his family traveled for two years from Havana, Cuba and Mexico City, before embarking on their trip to the United States.

“I didn’t realize it then, but, hey, I’m aware now. I realize how scary it must have been for them [sus padres] […] We decided to start from scratch, with a couple hundred dollars, the clothes we carried on our backs, no family in the United States, and no idea what was going to happen the next day.“, he points out.

“We will go to Disney World”, the words of Camila Cabello’s mother when crossing the border

The singer came to the United States with her mother when she was almost seven years old. When they crossed the border to go to Miami, his mother told him they were going to Disney World. His father stayed in Mexico and traveled to the USA a year and a half later. His mother, who was an architect, stacked shoes, while his father began washing cars. Later, his parents became owners of a construction company.

In the text, Former Fifth Harmony member praises her parents’ dedication to her education and he remembers that they repeatedly told him: “Money comes and goes, but your education, what you have here [en la cabeza] no one can take that away from you. ” Looking at his career path now, he jokes, “That didn’t turn out the way we thought.”

Camila also tells that Thanks to her family’s teachings about working and wanting something enough to do the impossible, she decided to audition for The X Factor., the rest … is history.

Camila Cabello and the important role of immigrants in the United States

Now, Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is one of the most recognized Latin singers. Although she began her artistic career with Fifth Harmony, she has managed to triumph on her own, winning awards, acting and raising awareness about the important role of immigrants in the United States.