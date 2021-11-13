Camila Cabello explains the meaning of her last and strange tattoo | Fashion and Beauty

Rare is the singer who does not have a tattoo, of course, Camila Cabello it is not one of them. He has just had a new one on his neck and has not hesitated to show it and explain its origin.

It has not been an impulse of the moment, nor the result of the exaltation of love or friendship in a moment of night party. No, his has been more thoughtful and has nothing to do with Shawn mendes.

“The word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos’, the word for home. – Braiding Sweetgrass from Robin Wall Kimmerer”, He wrote in his networks as an introduction. And it seems that this book has marked him deeply, to the point of drawing a sacred braided grass, which would be the translation of the title.

A tattoo with teaching

“This book on indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After reading it, I knew that I would never look at the earth and all its inhabitants alike ”, he confessed about what the reading of this book written by this distinguished American professor of environmental and forest biology produced him, who is also the director of the center for Native Peoples and the Environment from New York State University College of Environmental Sciences.

“He taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom of Mother Nature, and that when we heal the earth, we heal ourselves. ‘All flowering is mutual,’ “she added about what this tiny tattoo means to her.

He also did not hesitate to thank Kane navasard, a tattoo artist from Los Angeles who has done the job. “I am glad that @kanenavasard and his talents have helped me honor this special book today,” he wrote.

It is clear that the spiritual work that Camila Cabello has been developing for some time is marking her in every way.