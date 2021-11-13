Camila Cabello denies a photo to a fan in Oaxaca, video goes viral | Present

In recent weeks, the news of the visit of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to Oaxaca City, has captivated all his fans. The couple has been happy walking through the center of the city and even decided to dress up as catrines for the Day of the Dead. However, despite usually being people very close to their fans, on their vacations they prefer to take off the famous mask and be normal people. Because, They denied a photo to one of their followers.





Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spent their vacations in Oaxaca /

On TikTok A video of a fan arriving with her grandmother at what appears to be a place located in the center of Oaxaca went viral. There they met Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, entering the establishment. At that moment they decided to intercept them for a photo, however, they did not receive the response they expected.

“Hey mija, we came from Tuxtepec because they told us you were going to be here”said the excited lady. But from the beginning, Camila and Shawn were already uncomfortable with the situation and when they saw them arrive they backed off.

Camila Cabello tried to interrupt her to explain that she would not take any photos. In the end, when he was able to speak, he just said, “Sorry, I can’t take … [fotos]”Camila Cabello said.

The video was cut at that moment and although we do not know how the story ended, the young woman who uploaded the video to TikTok seemed not to have been angry at the moment because she even made fun of how her grandmother said “mija” to her most big fan.

What can be seen in the photos is that once they approached the couple, Shawn, who was not wearing a mask, stepped back, while Camila adjusted hers correctly, so it could actually be that they were they were taking care of any contagion and that is why they did not want a photo.

TikTok users debated between what Camila Cabello should and should not do, while some defended her because she also deserves days off, others said that her career is due to her fans and it was not difficult for her to take a photo with them.