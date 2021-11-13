Cameron Diaz: The Important Reason He Would Never Work In Acting Again | Hollywood | news about revtli cinema | ANSWERS

Cameron Diaz is one of the most iconic actresses in the industry of Hollywood . His outstanding roles in films such as ‘The Mask’ (1194), ‘My best friend’s wedding’ (1997), ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000), among others, have become unforgettable for movie fans.

However, as is known, the movie star stopped acting seven years ago: ‘The Other Woman’ (2014) was the last work she was part of. And, until today, many rumors had been woven about the reasons that would have kept her from her profession. But, in a recent interview, Diaz confessed the real reasons.

“I couldn’t imagine, being a mother now, where I am as a mother with my son in his first year, having to be on a film set that takes 14 hours or 16 hours of my day away from my daughter. I just couldn’t. I would not be the mother I am now if I had chosen to do that at any other time in my life, ”Cameron told ‘SiriusXM’ radio.

The actress also added: “Avaline (the name of her wine brand) is the only day-to-day job that I do apart from being a wife and mother, which has been the most rewarding[…] It has really been the most satisfying part of my life so far. I probably somehow hoped for this, so I could do all those other things. So I had no distractions. “

How did Cameron Diaz let the world know that she would be a mom?

Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, had their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019. A month later they broke the news to the world.

“She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our little girl’s privacy. So we will not be posting photos or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is really cute! ”The couple wrote in a statement via Instagram.

