Britney Spears’ guardianship finally comes to an end

Farewell to Britney Spear’s guardianship after 13 years 5:21

(CNN) –The guardianship that controlled parts of the life and estate of Britney Spears, which was ordered by the court 13 years ago, ended on Friday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed to Spears’ request to terminate her guardianship during an afternoon court hearing.

The court date comes just over a month since Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as guardian of his daughter’s estate. A position he had held since the deal was first put in place in 2009.

The ruling follows a lengthy and highly publicized legal battle between the singer and her father.

Jamie Spears has held the position since 2008, overseeing her daughter’s estate and controlling much of her personal and professional life.

Spears spoke out publicly against the guardianship for the first time over the summer, calling it abusive and pleading with the court to end the agreement.

Addressing the court, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said there is a “safety net” in place for the singer’s finances and personal care.

“The time has come to end the guardianship,” Rosengart said, thanking the judge.

The assets will now be transferred from the temporary guardian of Spears’ estate to the singer’s trust, Judge Penny said.

A medical evaluation will not be required for Spears, according to the judge.

There were no objections to the ruling.

The next court dates are scheduled for December 8 and January 19, when a petition for a substitute sentence will be discussed, according to the judge.

Celebrating Britney Spears and her followers

Spears did not attend the hearing.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Spears supporters erupted into emotional cheers after the ruling.

The star shared her thanks in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

“OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” Spears wrote. “I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day of my life … praise the Lord … can I get an amen ???? #FreedBritney”

The way to the end

“This week is going to be very interesting for me! I have not prayed for anything else in my life,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week that was deleted.

However, even if Spears’ request to end the guardianship is granted, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has said that her legal battle will continue. Rosengart filed a 110-page petition last month requesting that his father be removed from office, as well as requesting a discovery related to his client’s alleged surveillance. This is a direct result of the investigation of The New York Times which indicates that the Grammy winner’s father illegally placed recording devices in her bedroom without her consent.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm these allegations. A lawyer for Spears’ father has denied it.

Last week, a new attorney for Jamie Spears, Alex Weingarten, requested to terminate the guardianship without further financial compensation to the singer’s father.

“Jamie sees no reason why the guardianship should continue for a period of time and states that he has no interest in the continuation of the guardianship,” the documents said. “To be clear, this request is not subject to any qualifications. Jamie does not make this request subject to a claim for release or compensation, it is unconditional.”

During the summer, the singer spoke publicly for the first time about her guardianship, telling the court that the arrangement was “abusive.” The pop star also said that over the years she felt compelled to act, use birth control and take medication against her will.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and that’s enough,” he told a hearing in June.

Spears has thanked her followers in recent posts on social media. After her father’s suspension, she tweeted: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … for you and your constant resistance to free me from my tutelage … my life is now going in that direction !! !!! “.

#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it… pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Spears’ freedom is imminent.