Brazilian GP F1 2021 live: Sprint Qualifying of the Brazilian GP LIVE: Result of the Formula 1 car race in Interlagos

FINAL BOTTAS WINS THE SPRINT RACE !!! VERSTAPPEN IS SECOND AND SAINZ THIRD. CZECH TO LEAVE FOURTH TOMORROW. HAMILTON FINISHED IN FIFTH BUT HE WILL START 10 IN THE RACE.

ROUND 24/24: MONUMENTAL AGAIN HAMILTON AND PASSES NORRIS !!! LEWIS IS FIFTH BEHIND CZECH (4).

ROUND 23/24: Lando Norris is a beast and does not allow himself to be overtaken by Hamilton !!!

ROUND 23/24: Checo’s last attempts to pass Sainz …

ROUND 22/24: Bottas has been very difficult for Max, who maintains the second position out of DRS zone.

ROUND 21/24: Hamilton passes Leclerc and is sixth !!! Incredible about the British. At the moment it has recovered 14 places.

ROUND 20/24: Sainz closes the car to Checo in the curve!

ROUND 18/24: What a defense of Sainz !!! It leaves the afternoon very difficult for Checo.

ROUND 17/24: Hamilton passes a Gasly who did not put up much resistance. The seven-time champion is seventh.

ROUND 17/24: Wear on the soft tires can work against Bottas (1) and Sainz (3) in the latter part of the Sprint.

ROUND 16/24: Goodbye to Ocon and Lewis is eighth …

ROUND 15/24: Hamilton leaves Vettel behind and is already ninth!

ROUND 14/24: Checo is still less than a second behind Sainz but has not managed to pass him.

ROUND 13/24: Hamilton is tenth when passing Ricciardo !!!

ROUND 12/24: Hamilton seeks 10th place from Ricciardo. The Brit is being a spectacle in the Sprint after starting at the bottom.

ROUND 11/24: Verstappen continues to attack Bottas (1) and Checo to Sainz (3); Spanish is a tough nut to crack ‘.

ROUND 10/24: Bottas, Verstappen, Sainz, Checo and Norris (the birthday boy) are in the top five after 10 laps.

ROUND 9/24: Sainz reports wear on its soft rubbers. The Spaniard seems not to be resisting Checo’s attack much.

ROUND 8/24: Hamilton passes Fernando Alonso and is already eleventh !!!

ROUND 7/24: Checo (4) looks for the ideal straight to pass Sainz (3), although Leclerc (5) also pushes back.

ROUND 6/24: Checo hot on the heels of Sainz Jr to regain third place.

ROUND 5/24: Hamilton goes up like foam and is 12.

In the second lap there was an incident between the Alfa Romeos that took Raikkonen off the track …

ROUND 4/24: Verstappen passes Sainz and is already second, 2.3s behind Bottas; Hamilton passes Tsunoda in a howling maneuver.

ROUND 3/24: Hamilton has gained six positions and ranks 14!

ROUND 2/24: Valtteri Bottas had a spectacular start and in the first moments he overtook Verstappen to take over the top !!! Red Bull did not have a good start.

ROUND 1/24: INCREDIBLE SAINZ !!! THE SPANISH JUMPS TO SECOND PLACE AND LEAVES VERSTAPPEN IN THIRD AND CZECH IN FOURTH.

ROUND 1/24: START THE SPINT QUALIFYING !!!

PREVIOUS | Checo Prez and Max Verstappen will start with medium rubbers; Bottas will do it with soft ones.

PREVIOUS | Start the training lap!

PREVIOUS | We are about to start the 24 laps that will define Sunday’s starting grid.

PREVIOUS | The last details are adjusted on the starting grid. Red Bull has a huge opportunity to find the best possible place for Sunday’s start, only Valtteri Bottas can prevent it. The eyes of the public will also focus on the background, where Lewis Hamilton seeks to overcome all possible positions after 100 kilometers.

PREVIOUS | The pit lane has been opened and the Bulls will look to score as many points as possible in the Sprint. If they succeed in 1-2 they will have five units for their cause.

PREVIOUS | This was Mercedes’ response to Hamilton’s sanction: “The team will not appeal Lewis’s disqualification from Qualy. We want to win these world championships on the race track.” Indirect message for Red Bull?

PREVIOUS | For his part, Verstappen was not spared a financial fine imposed for being curious about the rear wing of the Mercedes. The good news for the Dutchman is that he suffered no penalty on the grid. HERE, the complete information.

PREVIOUS | Remember that Hamilton still has an extra penalty for the change in his engine unit, so his final position in the Sprint will be subtracted five places and that will be his place for the start of the race.

PREVIOUS | The Brazilian GP has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have not reached Sunday. HERE you can see the complete information about the sanction of Hamilton, who will start last in the Sprint Race.

PREVIOUS | Remember that the Sprint Qualifying distributes three points to the first place, two to the second and one to the third.

PREVIOUS | Ultimately this will be the starting grid for the Sprint. Checo Prez will start from third position. Great opportunity for the Mexican.

Welcome to the most accurate minute-by-minute on the web!

Friends of MARCA Claro, welcome to another chapter of the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the fight on and off the track is proving fierce with the fresh news that Hamilton will start from the bottom in the Sprint after his disqualification from the Qualy for a irregularity in your DRS. So Verstappen will be out first in a few minutes, followed by Bottas and Checo Prez. Red Bull has a chance to beat Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship after this Saturday’s mini-race.

