Brazil F1 GP 2021: Nikita Mazepin with teary eyes: “La cagu”

Nikita Mazepin as we had never seen before, the Haas pilot came to the interviews after the Qualifying with teary eyes, the Russian was not satisfied with his result, since start the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Race last.

The ‘9’ on his last attempt was exceeding his time in the first sector, but he made a mistake at Turn 12 and lost the opportunity he had to overtake his teammate, Mick Schumacher. Finally, Nikita finished twentieth.

In the interview with F1, the driver explained: “I was on a good lap, then I made the mistake. The car felt good, we were close to them. She was a good Qualy, however she tried very hard. “

It is at that moment, it is when the pilot’s voice began to break and his eyes filled with tears.

“I definitely think this was our chance, the guys did a great job … And I screwed up “ he continued.

When the reporter commented that he looked quite excited, Mazepin nodded and left.

Previously, the Haas pilot expressed his anger on the radio and his engineer tried to calm him down. “I’m a fucking idiot”, Nikita added, his engineer tried to cheer him up and told him not to worry, since for his first time in Interlagos, he had done very well.

