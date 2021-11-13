Brazil F1 GP 2021: Checo Prez: “We had a bad start”

Checo Prez started in the third position of the Sprint Race of the Brazilian GP, ​​but from the start lost his position with Carlos Sainz. The Mexican got into a fight with the Ferrari, but could not overcome it and explained what happened.

“We had a bad start, I think Max had a worse start, I was just ahead of me and I lost the position with Sainz and then in the first laps we were much better but then the tires warmed up and It was difficult to pass it, you had to take risks that were just as unnecessary for today, “he declared after the Sprint.

Nevertheless, the tapato does not lose the illusions and assured that “Tomorrow from the start we will be more aggressive and we will look for those points “

Finally, Lewis Hamilton’s great performance did not go unnoticed by Checo Prez and he also talked about his rival.

“I saw that he had a very good rhythm and could get up to fifth place then let’s hope tomorrow in the real race what can we do. “

