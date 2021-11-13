Bodega Aurrera gives more expensive in the Good End, accuses woman

Many people waited for the Good End to buy appliances that they had seen in previous days, to get lower and more accessible prices.

Such was the case of the young Cyndie, who commented on her Twitter account that she would soon go live with her boyfriend, she waited for this Good End season to get a washing machine and a refrigerator that she had seen.

“In September of this year my boyfriend and I began to see things for a house. Among them it is obvious that it had to be a refrigerator and a washing machine,” the woman said on social networks.

He added: “We wanted to wait for the“ Good End ”and this was the bullshit that Bodega Aurrera came up with. Prices went up!”

How were the prices on the Good End?

Cyndie shared the photos that she said confirm that the prices of the appliances she was planning to buy increased.

The refrigerator before the Good End had a price of 9 thousand 490 pesos, and when the sales season came it had a price of 10 thousand 890.

For its part, the washing machine cost 7,190 before the Good End, and already on the Good End they would have risen to 8,170.

The young woman left the photographs in which she explained that they verified “the trap of Bodega Aurrera”, she also tagged the Federal Attorney for the Consumer (Profeco) to take action on the matter.