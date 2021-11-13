Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 lead the ranking of the ten most played PS5 games in its first year of life

It has been a year since PS5 went on sale and you have to see how quickly time goes by. During these 12 months, all those who have acquired the successor to PS4 will have played titles of all kinds, which has led Sony to publish a list with the games that have been played the most during this first year.

While some of the most important releases have been those of Deathloop, Returnal or Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, none of them figure in the top 10 that has been revealed, which is ruled by Fortnite as the game that has been given the most cane so far, although the exact number of hours that has been dedicated to Epic Games’ Battle Royale has not been specified.

What has been indicated is that among all those with a PS5 more than 4,600 million hours have been played, a figure of real madness. In addition, there have been more than 26 million hours of streaming, but what matters is to take a look at the ranking formed by the ten most demanded games in the catalog and they are the following, ordered by number of hours played:

Sony has taken the occasion to thank users for their patience with the constant lack of stock of PS5, ensuring that the company is working on it to continue distributing more units in all parts of the world. Of course something that will be vital to the spectacular 2022 that is presented with God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West at the helm.