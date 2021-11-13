Black actress plays Ana Bolena in HBO Max miniseries and causes controversy

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was selected as the interpreter of the controversial queen, after highly acclaimed faces like Natalie Portman. The HBO Max platform offered this new installment to give a fresh air to the life of Ana Bolena, however, it caused a furor in networks for being a black actress who gave her life.

Anne Boleyn is a miniseries developed by Channel 5, directed by Lynsey Miller, written by Eve Hedderwick and will be assisted by historian Dan Jones as executive producer. The premise will take place five months before his execution, accused of treason and adultery in 1536.

Although broadcast for the first time in June of this year, the controversy of the main actress reappeared in networks and, as the series is ongoing, it has given much to talk about. Nonetheless, it has a 54 percent approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 6.25 out of 10.

They hailed the performances of Jodie Turner, as well as her peers who highlight her performance; It was on Twitter where they began to rekindle the fury for the actress.

Many of the complaints were invalidated with the simple fact of being “a new air” to the life of Sister Bolena, in addition, they added that, previously, characters such as Jesús de Nazareth are whitewashed, that is, presented as white, when there are historians who confirm and it was not.

On the other hand, throughout film history, as far as King Henry VIII is concerned, they add “he has never been attractive”, and he is always played by youthful characters, as was Eric Bana.

A columnist for The Guardian, stated and this inclusion is not what users expected to see: “I am sure that Turner-Smith will be a brilliant Boleyn, but, to be clear, I do not think there is anything particularly progressive in the casting decision. I think there is an error in what concerns the meaning of ‘diversity’ ”, he pointed out.

“What is most important is the stories we decide to tell. The history of Boleyn is fascinating, but also very typical. Meanwhile, there is a great diversity of queens with tragic stories ”.

With information from Vanguardia