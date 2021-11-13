Billie Eilish interrupts her concert due to security problems

Despite his youth, Billie eilish She has proven to be an artist with a highly trained character. Last Friday, September 24, the Californian singer drew the attention of security personnel at an event with a microphone in hand. Specifically, the author of hits such as “Bad Guy” interrupted her show at the Governor’s Ball festival in New York to refer to an incident that occurred in the crowd. Faced with that fact, the 19-year-old songwriter said, “Security, why don’t you pay attention? Seriously.”

As can be seen in a video widely shared on social networks, The Los Angeles-born stopped the song “Everything I Wanted” to refocus on concert safety and added, “A job, please. Is everyone okay? Are you okay?”. However, it has not yet been clarified exactly what happened that evening for Billie to have that level of concern during the recital. Below, you can watch a clip that records what was previously narrated.

Fortunately, the situation could be solved and it did not happen to majors. The next day, Eilish and her brother Finneas joined Coldplay at Global Citizen Live to sing a moving live version of “Fix You” together. That presentation was for charity and was broadcast live to millions of people.

Days ago, we reported that Madonna defended Billie after her change of look and pointed against sexist tendencies. On the other hand, Eilish joined Radiohead and more artists in a campaign against climate change.

Go on to read our review of Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever.