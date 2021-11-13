Best comedies on Disney Plus

Year: 1971
Duration: One hour and 57 minutes
Thematic: Fantasy and musical
Recommended age: For all audiences
See The Novice Witch on Disney Plus
Who cheated on roger rabbit
Another of the classics with more than thirty years is Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and mixing animation and live action it became one of the most expensive but also one of the most popular of the time. Everything revolves around a murder and its main suspect: Roger Rabbit, a cartoon rabbit who wants to prove his innocence.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1988
Duration: One hour and 43 minutes
Thematic: Comedy / Parody and mystery
Recommended age: For olders than 6
See Who Framed Roger Rabbit? on Disney Plus
You to London and me to California
The original film was released in 1961 although many will remember its later version, in 1998 and with Lindsay Lohan as the protagonist. But Susan and Sharon were the original characters in a movie in which Hayley Mills gave life to these twin sisters separated at birth and reunited in a summer camp. They will change one for another to go home. The same plot that Lohan repeated years later playing Hallie Parker and Annie James, two twin sisters who have been separated all their lives and have met at summer camp with the idea of getting their parents back together and having a family.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1961
Duration: Two hours and 9 minutes
Theme: Comedy
Recommended age: For olders than 6
See You to Boston and I to California on Disney Plus
See You to London and I to California on Disney Plus
For the entire family
To enjoy a comedy film session on Disney + with the whole family. They are not animated films but they are entertaining and fun feature films that we can see online even with the smallest of the house. From classics like Home Alone to other more recent versions and movies.
Home alone
A family classic that in 2021 has released its new spin-off with a new character but with the same old story: alone at home at Christmas and facing dangerous thieves that will have to cope with your wits. But if we want to live the complete experience we can start from the beginning, with the six available films. We can see the usual ones. Macauly Culkin giving life to Kevin McCallister in what was one of the trilogies of the nineties. It all begins when Kevin, eight years old, is left home alone when his family forgets about him when they go on vacation, on a trip. He will defend the family home from thieves and he will do it with all the possible antics, in the most ingenious way.
In addition to the original trilogy we can also see Alone at home 4 and Alone at home 5, films less known than the previous ones and already released in the early 2000s.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1990/1992/1997
Duration: One hour and 43 minutes
Thematic: Comedy / Children’s cinema for the whole family
Recommended age: For over six years
See Home Alone on Disney Plus
Home Alone 2 on Disney Plus
See Home Alone 3 on Disney Plus
See Home Alone 4 on Disney Plus
See Home Alone 5 on Disney Plus
See Finally Home Alone on Disney Plus
Darling, I shrunk the kids
At the end of the eighties came Honey, I have shrunk the children. Along with the previous one, one of the best known sagas for children of the decade and with Wayne Szalinski as the protagonist. He is a scientist who is working on a new invention but it will not turn out as expected. An error will cause it to not shrink objects but to shrink your own children that they will have to cross the garden of the house and run all kinds of dangers.
After the first, there were sequels. The inventions do not go well and Szalinski shrinks him and his wife, leaving the children alone. Finally, the invention makes the youngest son of the family become a 30 meter giant but baby-minded and deeply drawn to city lights.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1989
Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes
Thematic: Sci-Fi / Comedy
Recommended age: For olders than 6
See Honey, I’ve Shrunk the Kids on Disney Plus
Baby we shrunk ourselves on Disney Plus
See Honey, I’ve enlarged the child on Disney Plus
George of the jungle
George is the protagonist of this film, the only survivor of a plane crash who has grown up in a very different way from other humans. It has been raised among animals, has been raised being cared for by gorillas or elephants. With his characteristic cry, George lives all kinds of adventures and will even still have time for love. It is not one of the best films in history but it is one of the entertaining comedies of the late nineties that you will surely remember fondly and that you can watch again today.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1997
Duration: One hour and 33 minutes
Thematic: Action and adventure for the whole family
Recommended age: For over six years
See George of the Jungle on Disney +
Dr Dolittle
Eddie Murphy plays one of the funniest doctors on television, who came to the screens in 1998, Dr. John Dolittle. A successful doctor who discovers that he has a hidden and different talent: is able to communicate with animals and everyone asks for help, everyone wants to talk to the doctor and ask for advice. This will change your life. In addition to the main one, there is a sequel in which the doctor must manage to save an entire species by convincing a clumsy circus bear. And complete the Dr Dolittle 3 trilogy where Maya Dolittle is the protagonist, inheriting from his father the talentoo gift of talking with animals.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: 2006
Duration: One hour and 34 minutes
Thematic: Comedy, animals, family movie
Age: For all audiences
See Doctor Dolittle on Disney Plus
See Doctor Dolittle 2 on Disney Plus
See Doctor Dolittle 3 on Disney Plus
Inspector Gadget
With all kinds of bionic gadgets, one of the classic television characters that have been with us for decades. The inspector is a clumsy detective but with a body that makes all his ideas come true, bionic gadgets to thwart the plans of his main enemy. If you have also ever yelled that “go ahead gadgetobrazo “ You can see again with the little ones this family adventure that is one of the best comedies in Disney.
In addition, it has a sequel in which the inspector becomes a crime machine with new gadgets and improvements that will make it even more powerful.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: 1999/2003
Duration: One hour and 20 minutes
Thematic: Action and adventure, police
Age: For over six years
See Inspector Gadget on Disney Plus
See Inspector Gadget 2 on Disney Plus
A father in distress
Among the Christmas comedies, A Father in Trouble stands out with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Howard, a busy executive who has no time for his family and who runs out of time before the holidays.. Must find Turbo Man, the toy that his son (played by Jake Lloyd, little Anakin Skywalker) has asked for Christmas but also the one that all the children of the city want. Finding it will not be easy but you will do what you can to achieve it.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: nineteen ninety six
Duration: One hour and 30 minutes
Thematic: Christmas comedy to watch as a family
Age: For over six years
See A Father in Trouble on Disney +
Princess by surprise
Among the family comedies that we can see in Disney there is another that does not go out of style although you have already seen: Princess by surprise. Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews as protagonists. Hathaway is Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary happy teenager who lives in San Francisco. But she has become a princess. Her grandmother, Clarisse Renaldi, will prepare her for take over a throne you don’t know anything about. You will have to learn to behave, abandon your routine and learn all the protocol related to the monarchy of your new little country.
Also, a second part in which Mia is already Princess of Genovia.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: 2001
Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes
Thematic: Adolescence / Love / Comedy
Recommended age: For all audiences
See Princess by surprise on Disney Plus
See Princess by surprise 2 on Disney Plus
Romantic comedies
Another of the essential genres if we are looking for comedies is, without a doubt, the romantic comedies that we can see on Disney + and to which we return again and again.
Juno
Juno is a teenager who has become pregnant with one of her best friends. After the slip, she does not want to face the consequences so they decide to give the baby up for adoption to a couple who want their first baby but the nine months of pregnancy will make Juno begin to feel something for the one who was only her friend and biological father of her future son.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: 2007
Duration: One hour and 36 minutes
Thematic: Romantic comedy
Age: For over twelve years
See Juno on Disney +
10 reasons to hate you
Joseph Gordon-Levvit plays Cameron, a teenager who he’s in love with bianca but she cannot date: her older sister Kat has forbidden it until she is the one who has the first one, following the family regulations. Cameron will do everything possible to find a partner for Kat and finally date Bianca.
Released in the nineties, 10 reasons to hate you is one of the timeless romantic comedies if we are looking for something enjoyable and easy to see.
Platform: Disney Plus
Year: 1999
Duration: One hour and 38 minutes
Thematic: Romantic Movies / Teen Comedy
Age: For over 12 years
See 10 Reasons to Hate You on Disney Plus
Pretty woman
We’d probably stick with Pretty Woman if we just had to choose one rom-com or the all-time rom-com. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere bring this couple to life in Los Angeles in the early nineties. He is a wealthy businessman who hires a porostitute during a trip. But after the first night, you will decide to pay more to accompany you throughout the week.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video / Disney +
Year: 1990
Duration: 119 minutes
Thematic: Romantic movies
Age: For over 18 years
Watch Pretty Woman on Amazon Prime Video
See Pretty Woman in Disney Star +
Runaway bride
Julia Roberts and Richard Gere They are also the protagonists of this film released in the late nineties and one of the best Disney romantic comedies. They are Ike and Maggie. He is a columnist who will write about her, known for escaping the altar before marriage and unwilling to have anyone research, write, and publish the details of her love life or failed weddings.
Platform: Disney +
Year: 1999
Duration: 119 minutes
Thematic: Romantic movies
Age: for over nine years
See Runaway Bride on Disney Plus