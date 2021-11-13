Berhalter responds to Memo Ochoa and speaks of respect

The United States coach sent a message prior to the clash between the United States and Mexico.

Lack of respect from Tri to Team USA? Berhalter responds

By: Raul Garrido NOV. 13. 2021

Gregg Berhalter, coach of the United States, recalled the goal of Landon donovan that eliminated Mexico of the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan in the round of 16 and assured that it was his favorite moment, in addition to responding to the statements of Memo Ochoa.

“When Landon Donovan scored 2-0 in the World Cup, because it was very hot that day, it was a very difficult game. When I talk about games against Mexico I tell them that there are times when you suffer, you are sore, tired, you don’t know if you can continue, and at that moment we knew that the game was over as soon as the ball touched the bottom of the net, it was a counterattack perfect, great serve, great header, and I knew we were in the quarterfinals of the world Cup”, He started at a press conference.

About the comments of Memo Ochoa The coach was direct and was very diplomatic in recognizing what El Tri historically represents in the area and how they see it from USA.

“You mean we don’t get the same respect from them that we give them? Yes, I do. It doesn’t bother me, they have their own interpretation and even then, we have a lot of respect for Mexico, they are a benchmark, we believe that it is an excellent team, we are proud that at times we both represent Concacaf. I’m not sure if they see us all the time as partners, I’m not sure why. “

This Friday, Mexico visits the United States in a duel for the leadership of the Octagonal that until now belongs to the team of Gerardo ‘el Tata’ Martino, which will also face Canada on this FIFA Date.