Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talk about their favorite part of the Last Duel

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck they praise each other for their long-awaited on-screen reunion in The last duel.

Directed by Ridley Scott and adapted from Eric Jager’s novel, The Last Duel is based on true events and follows the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) in 14th-century France and his friend-turned-enemy Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) .

Speaking to the international press, Damon and JLo’s boyfriend, along with co-writer Nicole Holofcener, talk in depth about the medieval drama, which marks a great reunion for the two men: their first collaboration as a writer in almost 25 years since their Oscar winning film. Good Will Hunting.

“I think we just reacted when we read the book, this woman, this heroic woman that we had never heard of, and [pensamos]How could you not make a movie about her? “Damon says.” And we had this idea about prospects and we thought it was also really fertile territory to design a movie. “

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel

By perspectives, Damon refers to how the film is divided into three chapters, each of which addresses the events as they happened through the eyes of Carrouges, Le Gris, and Marguerite. With this format, Affleck and Damon needed a female voice to carry this story and decided to partner with Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me) to lead Marguerite’s perspective.

“I was very happy that they asked me to join,” says Holofcener.

“It was a lot of fun making things up, getting rid of them, and trying things out. Her relationship with her mother-in-law was a lot of fun to write for me. It was a horrible, abusive and really sad relationship. But the scene towards the end of the movie before the duel was really challenging, and we worked on that for quite a while with Jodie to get it right. “

As for the writing, Affleck and Damon shared that there wasn’t too much pressure trying to get over their Oscar-winning work on Good Will Hunting, a Good Will Hunting 2 parody with Kevin Smith in the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

“Kevin Smith shortly after Good Will Hunting helps us with Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season,” says Damon.

The duo also say that the opportunity to play opposite characters in a more lighthearted way on screen was more enjoyable to film.

Affleck jokes: “It’s a very heavy and intense movie, so you want to have time to breathe, and it was nice to have the opportunity to torture Matt in those intermittent moments.”

Damon adds: “Also, our characters despise each other so it was always fun. [filmar]”.

What is your favorite part?

What is your favorite part?

Speaking to the press, the old friends also share some of their favorite performances after The Last Duel premiere.

“Matt almost always makes me forget it’s him I’m seeing],” notes Affleck. “[Ya sea] Stillwater or a movie like The Good Shepherd, which I think is still one of my favorite Matt performances because it’s so internal, limited, subtle, contextual and nuanced. “

Meanwhile, Damon adds that one of his favorite Affleck performances is actually his role in The Last Duel. “I’d definitely say the one in this movie is one of the best things Ben has ever done,” says Damon.

“There is also a movie he made last year called The Way Back, which I highly recommend to people to see. It’s a wonderful performance. “

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.