Banxico raises the rate to 5.0% and more hikes are expected for 2022 – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) applied a quarter consecutive increase in interest rate reference, given the rebound in inflation and a deterioration in expectations, and analysts have adjusted their forecasts for the rate upwards and expect that the cycle of increases will extend next year, reaching levels of 6.0 and even 7.0 percent.

The monetary authority raised the rate 25 basis points to 5.0 percent, in accordance with market expectations, in a 4 to 1 decision, where the deputy governor of Banxico, Gerardo Esquivel, voted to keep the rate at 4.75 percent.

What’s more, the central bank raised inflation forecasts, mainly for the short term, and although he reiterated that the pressures are transitory, he warned that their impact is still uncertain.

“The shocks that have affected inflation are considered to be mainly transitory. However, the horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain, they have impacted a wide type of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing the risks for price formation and inflation expectations, ”Banxico said in its statement.

The central bank expects that for the fourth quarter of this year inflation will be at 6.8 percent, compared to 6.2 that it previously estimated.

Eduardo Suárez Mogollón, vice president of economic analysis for Latin America at Scotiabank, considered that the adjustment of Banxico It was a correct decision, since “there is an economy with very complex and even contradictory dynamics, we have an economy that is slowing down in the last quarter. We are also seeing inflationary situations that are not only attributable to supply and demand, ”he said in an interview with El Financiero.

It estimates that the interest rate will reach 6.0 percent next year, in line with a level considered neutral, but it could close a little higher if the central bank is a little passive in the process of raising the rate.

William Jackson, chief economist for emerging markets Capital Economics, noted that for now there is little evidence that Banxico has the appetite to increase the pace of rate adjustments. “We continue to think that it will move in steps of 25 basis points, with the adjustment cycle ending with the policy rate at 6.0 percent,” he said.

Joel Virgen, chief economist at Out of the Box economics, anticipates that upward adjustments in the benchmark rate will continue, reaching a level of 7.25 percent in 2022.

“Following the decision, we adjusted our expected trajectory for the benchmark rate. We maintain our vision of a 25-point increase in December, closing this year at 5.25 percent. For 2022 we expect accumulated increases of 125 points, taking it to 6.50 percent ”, indicated analysts from Banorte.

Joan Domene, an analyst at Oxford Economics, expects a 25 point increase in the rate for December, and expects a more moderate orientation for next year, as a result of the normalization of inflation.

Ricardo Aguilar, chief economist at Invex, foresees another 25-point increase in the rate in the last meeting in 2021 and at least three more increases of the same magnitude in the first half of 2022.

Jessica Roldán, director of economic analysis at Finamex Casa de Bolsa, said that Banxico’s announcement reaffirms the expectation of another 25-point increase in December.

This, unless new shocks appear in the outlook that make the expectations about the future inflation trajectory of Banxico modify significantly, or that the feeling begins to permeate that inflation expectations in the shortest term are out. of control, which for the moment we discard ”.