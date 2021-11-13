Attention in Cruz Azul! Liga MX plans changes in the 2022-23 season

They reveal what would happen to the 2022 Opening of the MX League for overcoming the Qatar World Cup

After having been crowned champion of the Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League, Cruz Azul failed to prove its candidacy this semester. Those led by Juan Reynoso they finished eighth in the regular season and were forced to seek their place in the Liguilla through reclassification.

And it will be better if, thinking about the next season, La Maquina sets more demanding goals. Why? Because Mikel Arriola revealed that, due to the situation of the organization of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the second semester of the following year would undergo drastic changes in the layout of the championship.

“The calendar is going to be modified. We are reviewing ours so that, in the assembly on the first fifteenth of December, we present this project to the owners and the FMF”, expressed the president of Liga MX in dialogue with Fox Sports. Everything seems to indicate that the contest will last only three months …

Exceptionally, and unofficially, it is said that the Apertura 2022 would not have a playoff. Yes, the regular phase will be played and later the Liguilla, but the reclassification stage would be temporarily canceled to terminate the activity early and to be able to yield the footballers to their respective countries.