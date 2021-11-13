Assistants of Juan Carlos Osorio in the Mexican National Team are surprised with Martino’s sanction to ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

For Humberto Sierra, the exclusion of Chicharito is surprising since they consider him a leader who never caused problems in the Tri led by Osorio.

Humberto Sierra, who had the opportunity to work as an assistant to Juan Carlos Osorio during the passage of the Colombian strategist in the Mexican team, knows very well several footballers who currently make up the tricolor team and assures that he is surprised with the exclusion of Javier Hernandez of the team that leads Gerardo Martino for alleged violations of the discipline of the Mexican team and rebellious attitudes of the LA Galaxy player.

“It surprises me because we have no complaints about Javier, I have to say that within the group he was always a good and positive leader who advised the younger players who were arriving, he protected them, he is a man who always trained well and that in the matches gave everything for the selection. The truth is that for him and for the entire squad we only have words of gratitude for how well they handled themselves and behaved, these players, whenever they were with us, they left everything and left nothing undelivered, I have to tell you that Javier did not was the exception and he was not indifferent to that, on the contrary, we always value that despite being at that time the figure of MexicoHe was a punctual player who trained 100%, who never gave problems, and who, on the contrary, was a leader who contributed and who supported the team to always push forward. ” Commented Humberto Sierra in chat with ESPN.

Sierra respects 100 percent the decisions of Gerardo Martino regarding ‘Chicharito’, but he explains what is the value of Hernández Balcazar inside the field of play.

Juan Carlos Osorio’s assistants in the Mexican National Team are surprised by Chicharito’s absence. Getty Images

“Javier continues to be the top scorer in the Mexican team at all times and that already tells you a lot, besides that he works for the team. He is a man who when he comes down to connect the game opens spaces for midfielders and wingers to internalize and take advantage of these spaces, when he does not have the ball he is also a generous man in the effort to recover it by pressing up, he is a guy who helps on the ball still and he is a man who really makes a team. “

Sierra confirms Guillermo Ochoa’s annoyance with Osorio’s rotations.

On the other hand, the former technical assistant Juan Carlos Oosrio, confirmed to ESPN that the rotations of the Colombian coach were always frowned upon by Guillermo Ochoa.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“It is true that with Guillermo Ochoa, the teacher Juan Carlos Osorio He had a fairly long talk on this topic, finally Guillermo understood and accommodated himself to the rotations because it is already a very personal topic in Professor Osorio, it is something that he has within his work philosophy. Juan Carlos sees this rotation as something productive within the players so that everyone has the opportunity to play, to participate, and considers it beneficial to increase the level of the team, his way of working is very respectable, because where he has used it he has been It went quite well and he has responded to this situation, it has given him results, that issue of rotation is something that is already very impregnated in Osorio’s way of working. “

Finally, the Colombian confessed that despite the goalkeeper’s discomfort, they never thought of giving him preferential treatment and leaving him out of the rotation system with which they worked.

“In that situation Juan Carlos Osorio He is very firm and does not make exceptions, this issue applies to everyone, and although Guillermo is an important goalkeeper with all conditions, he also made rotation with him, I remember that Talavera also covered some games, Corona also did it. There were rotations in all positions regardless of whether it was Chicharito, Rafa Márquez or Carlos Vela, players who are also important and with a lot of experience in MexicoIt was the same with everyone because in that part Osorio makes no exception. ”Sierra concluded in a conversation with ESPN.