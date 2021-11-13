Ariana Grande surprises her followers by launching her new makeup line | Shows

Sonia Gupta
32

Ariana Grande not only stands out in the musical world releasing well-known singles such as “Thank you next”, “7 rings”, Side to side ”, but she has also ventured as a businesswoman launching a makeup line. This Friday, November 12, he gave the great news to his millions of followers through his Instagram account.

