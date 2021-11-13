Ariana Grande surprises her followers by launching her new makeup line | Shows

Ariana Grande not only stands out in the musical world releasing well-known singles such as “Thank you next”, “7 rings”, Side to side ”, but she has also ventured as a businesswoman launching a makeup line. This Friday, November 12, he gave the great news to his millions of followers through his Instagram account.

The American singer uploaded a series of images where she appears in space with a galactic look made up of a gold-tone minidress and long boots with a wide platform, as she usually looks. In the photo, Ariana has a flag named after Rem Beauty.

YOU CAN SEE: Ariana Grande excited to play Glinda in Wicked

“I can’t wait for you beautiful human beings to come up with these products and (see) how they inspire you to express yourself. We are very excited and grateful. I hope you enjoy and love this the way we do it and how we have done it quietly for so long. I love you and welcome, finally, to the world of Rem Beauty ”, reads one of his recent publications.

Ariana Grande

Before the announcement of Ariana Grande, her loyal followers did not hesitate to comment and rejoice for her new endeavor.

“Take my money, Ariana; take my money, Ariana ”,“ Ari, I have waited for this for a long time, I am so happy for every achievement of yours, I am happy for you and always will be ”, I clean my bank account, intergalactic princess! Come on ”,“ I’m so proud of you and I can’t wait to put everything to use! I love you ”,“ Congratulations ”were some of the messages.

Ariana Grande cries when eliminating contestant during the voice USA battles

Singer Ariana Grande couldn’t help holding back tears as she chose between La voz USA contestants Bella DaNapoli and Katie Rae. Both performed the song “No more tears” and caused the artist to have a difficult time trying to choose the winner

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I adore them both. They are phenomenal. There is nothing to fix. Every time you sang they were perfect and I feel very privileged to be able to work with you and for having spent this time with you ”, said the artist.

Ariana Grande confesses to being a fan of Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G

The “Side you side” interpreter was a fan of Latin singers Danna Paola, Thalía and Becky G during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson show.

“I love seeing the talent that is on the show and meeting these artists and working with them. It is like a really special experience to be able to share something of what we have learned, “he said.