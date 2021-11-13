Ariana Grande sold a mansion for a fortune: she was afraid to live in it

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
62

Ariana Grande had the house of his dreams in Los Angeles California. But it turned into a nightmare when an individual stalked her several times and tried to enter this luxurious property that she just sold for $ 14 million.

The singer and actress 28-year-old American lived for just a year in this movie mansion, on a 3,000 square meter lot in the exclusive Bird Streets residential neighborhood. And everything indicates that soon the singer will live very close to there, also in the hills of Hollywood Hills, but in a smaller house that he bought in March of this year.

