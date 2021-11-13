Ariana Grande sold a mansion for a fortune: she was afraid to live in it

Ariana Grande had the house of his dreams in Los Angeles California. But it turned into a nightmare when an individual stalked her several times and tried to enter this luxurious property that she just sold for $ 14 million.

The singer and actress 28-year-old American lived for just a year in this movie mansion, on a 3,000 square meter lot in the exclusive Bird Streets residential neighborhood. And everything indicates that soon the singer will live very close to there, also in the hills of Hollywood Hills, but in a smaller house that he bought in March of this year.

The “ariana grande mansionOffers a unique panoramic view of Los Angeles, and has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Its unique design feature is the floor-to-ceiling windows in all its rooms, which guarantee natural light and incredible views of the mountains, the mythical Sunset Strip, and even the Pacific Ocean.

The mansion that belonged to Ariana Grande has unique views. Photo: Instagram.

With contemporary architecture, the open-plan house with a white facade stands out for the balance between materials and tones provided by the mix of glass plus black metal, a combination that gives it a super modern appearance.

The house that Ariana Grande acquired in 2020 is a modern, glass and metal palace. Photo: Instagram.

Its interior design, on the other hand, bets on a warm style, with lots of wood in natural colors and touches of marble in the bathrooms and kitchen.

The living room with a fabulous view of Los Angeles, the city and its natural environment. Photo: Instagram.

Ariana Grande created her own luxury spa, with massage and sauna, a professional gym, plus a state-of-the-art movie theater, a wine cellar for 300 bottles and a fireplace with two fronts that air-conditioned both the living room and the dining room.

The dining room, with warm and sober decoration. Photo: Instagram.

And outside the infinity pool stands out, around an immense garden.

Ariana Grande’s house, with full natural light. Photo: Instagram.

The master bedroom of the house that Ariana Grande bought during the 2020 lockdown occupies a full floor, more precisely the last one, and includes an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room that accommodates an entire fashion store.

Ariana Grande sold her LA home for $ 14 million. Photo: Instagram.

The recent sale of the mansion was handled by Ariana’s own husband, Dalton Gómez, a real estate agent who works for the Aaron Kirman Group.

Stairway to the master bedroom and the best views of Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram.

The reason for Ariana Grande’s departure from this fabulous house is a consequence of the attempted attack she suffered on that property last September.

Ariana Grande designed a luxury spa at her home in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram.

An individual named Aharon Brown who had already threatened the singer with death on other occasions managed to reach the door of the house with a large knife.

The bathroom integrated into the master bedroom. Photo: Instagram.

Although the aggressor was arrested, the justice had already determined a restraining order, Ariana Grande did not overcome the traumatic event experienced in her mansion in LA

“The fact that Mr. Brown has been coming to my house on a regular basis for the past few months is terrifying to me,” the popstar confessed.

Now, the couple would move to another property, in Montecito, California, that previously belonged to TV host Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, actress Portia de Rossi.

That residence is already known because there they were married, last May, in a secret ceremony with no more than 20 guests.