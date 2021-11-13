Argentina will qualify for the 2022 World Cup against Brazil if …

After the important victory over Uruguay, the Argentine National Team will play the classic against Brazil for the South American Qualifiers, where they could seal their qualification for Qatar. What results do you need to secure your ticket to Qatar 2022?

Argentina is very close to qualifying for the next World Cup

It is worth remembering that there are 15 points in dispute on this road to the World Cup in South America and Scaloni’s team is second with 28 points, 12 more than the playoff spot.

IF ARGENTINA WINS: it will be the only way to ensure qualification, with the decision on the suspended game with Brazil still pending. With the victory, the Abiceleste will have 31 points and needs that:

– Uruguay did not beat Bolivia

– Chile did not beat Ecuador

– Colombia does not beat Paraguay.





IF ARGENTINA TIE: with a point in front of the Verdeamarela, Scaloni’s team will be 29 and will also need:

– That Uruguay, Chile and Colombia lose

– That Peru beat Venezuela: so Ecuador would be 3rd. with 23 points, Gareca’s team 4th. with 17 and all fifths could no longer catch up with Argentina with 16.

IF ARGENTINA LOSES: If the undefeated Scaloni team falls to Brazil, the classification will have to wait for the dates of February and March or for FIFA to deliver the points of the failed classic in Brazil.

Argentina will receive Brazil on Tuesday from 8:30 p.m.n San Juan, for the date 14 towards the 2022 World Cup.

What will be left after? On the 15th date, January 27, 2022, he will visit Chile. And March 1 will receive Colombia.

The double date of March 2022 will be: the 24th at home against Venezuela. And he will close on the 29th as a visitor to Ecuador.