Argentina defeats Uruguay with a great goal from Di María

At Classic of the Río de la Plata Come in Uruguay and Argentina, Angel Di Maria a tremendous goal was sent. La Albiceleste defeated the Uruguayan by the slightest difference with the great score of the player from PSG.

Within the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022, those led by Lionel scaloni They seek to be the second teams in the area to get their ticket, after Brazil already did.

It might interest you: Cristiano must want to kill himself for not being at PSG: Di María



There were barely 6 minutes of the meeting when Paulo dybala he got into the area on the right, touched to

Angel Di Maria

and the ‘Fideo’ did not think twice, with a left leg he hit it in a unique way to hang it in the upper right corner.

A goal worthy of the great player he is and who continues to throw the team on his shoulder. It should be remembered that it was he who scored the title goal for the Albiceleste in the Copa América, which they beat Brazil.

CONMEBOL Qualifiers

The defeat of Uruguay, who also played at home and without Oscar Washington Tabárez on the bench, sent them to sixth place in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. After 13 games, they add 16 units, same as chili and Colombia but both with better goal difference.

Argentina for its part will remain in the second position of the table, six points below Brazil. The two teams are the only ones that remain undefeated in the Qualifying Round and the closest team is Ecuador, which is in third position.

Argentina’s next game will be precisely against Brazil on Argentine soil. If they get three points, those of Lionel Scaloni would be tying their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

It might interest you: Pedro Suárez, the 7-year-old boy who scored a goal “a la Messi” at Barca

