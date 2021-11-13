“Are there old women? Fags?”: The coach of a Mexican soccer team is sanctioned for his homophobic comments

The Disciplinary Commission warned ‘Tuca’ Ferretti about his “future conduct” and if he commits a similar episode again, it will impose “more severe sanctions.”

The FC Juárez coach, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, has been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) after the homophobic comments he made at a press conference.

“Are there old women? No, right? Fags? The first? Who is going to be the first fag? Pure males then,” he commented after the game between FC Juárez and Tigres last weekend.

Liga MX wanting to eradicate the homophobic cry and Mexico’s most iconic coach, Tuca, comes out at a press conference calling “fags”, “old women.” The worst of all is the complicity laughter of those present at the conference 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qEnLPu1ibf – Helio H (@heliodoroh) November 8, 2021

In a note, the Disciplinary Commission reported that Ferretti “violated the provisions of Article 1 of Appendix III ‘Racism and Discrimination’ of the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).”

The coach was sanctioned “financially and with three suspension games, which he will have to fulfill in the next few games.”

“Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is warned about his future conduct, since in the event that this type of action is committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose tougher penalties against you“, he warned.

In an interview with ESPN, Ferretti apologized. “It was inappropriate (…) maybe the jokes nowadays are no longer valid, because people are offended and this is my responsibility, because of what he represented in Mexican soccer, I should not make inappropriate comments,” he said. .