Anne Hathaway celebrates her 39th birthday

Like her Hollywood career, Anne Hathaway’s list of red carpet looks is packed with hits. And judging from her latest Instagram post, we may not have to wait too long for her next red carpet outfit.

The actress, Anne Hathaway, who turns 39 today, just finished filming ‘Armageddon Time’ – a period drama inspired by the childhood of screenwriter and director, James Gray, in Queens, New York – and shared a selfie with her 21 million Instagram followers to start the celebrations. The star, who is part of an all-star cast that includes Robert DeNiro and Cate Blanchett, said of her time on set: ‘What a gem of experience; I am very grateful to everyone involved. ‘

Although face-to-face premieres have returned stronger than ever, during confinement Anne Hathaway became something of a virtual red carpet pro. In October 2020, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress posed in a glamorous crimson Ralph & Russo gown on the Harrods rooftop as she celebrated the premiere of her film, ‘The Witches.’ And while promoting the romantic comedy, ‘Locked Down,’ Hathaway remotely wore a trio of gold lamé, sequin and metallic gowns from Azzaro, Versace and Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

Today, on her birthday, we review Anne Hathaway’s best fashion moments on the red carpet.

2007

Anne Hathaway wears a Valentino dress to the 2007 Oscars.

2009

Anne Hathaway shone in an Armani Privé gown at the 81st Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

2010

With an air of princess, Anne Hathaway wore a gold tulle dress by Valentino, before the fall of 2010, at the MET Gala in New York.

2011

For the London premiere of ‘One Day’, the actress wore a white Alexander McQueen dress from the 2012 resort collection and a white Jaw Skull clutch.

2011

On her way through the red carpet at the 68th Golden Globes in California, Anne Hathaway shone in a rose gold Armani Privé dress from the fall / winter 2010 collection.

2012

Along with a host of guests at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Gala, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star wore a Valentino spring / summer 2012 Couture dress. And the accessories? A Roger Vivier Boite de Nuit clutch.

2013

Inspired by the MET Gala theme ‘Punk: Chaos To Couture’, Anne Hathaway wore a vintage Valentino Haute Couture dress and wore a Valentino Noir Lucite clutch.

2013

For a Les Miserables photoshoot in Berlin, the ‘The Witches’ star opted for a navy blue tulle dress from Chanel Haute Couture fall / winter 2009, paired with Casadei heels.

2013

Anne Hathaway hit the red carpet at the 70th Golden Globes in a structured Chanel Haute Couture spring / summer 2009 dress.

2014

For the premiere of Interstellar in Shanghai, Anne Hathaway wore a high-neck Couture dress from Chanel.

2014

For the New York premiere of Interstellar, the American actress walked the red carpet in a Rodarte spring / summer 2015 dress in embroidered lace and macramé, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

2016

Anne Hathaway sparkled in a sequinned Naeem Khan gown from the Fall / Winter 2015 Collection to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

2017.

The vintage Armani Privé dress was present at the New York premiere of Anne Hatheway’s sci-fi film Colossal in March 2017.

2018

The ‘Love & Other Drugs’ actress opted for a crimson Valentino Haute Couture spring / summer 2018 dress for the 2018 MET Gala.

2018

To accept an award at the National Human Rights Campaign Dinner, held annually in Washington, Anne Hathaway wore an ivory silk and tulle corset dress from Vivienne Westwood’s Made To Order collection, styled with Chopard jewelry and matching white shoes.

2019

At the 2019 Golden Globes, the Elie Saab leopard dress that Anne Hathaway wore stood out on the red carpet.

2019

Just a few months after the Golden Globes, Anne Hathaway was photographed with another elegant Elie Saab creation from the pre-fall 2019 collection, at the Hollywood premiere of ‘The Hustle’.

2020

On her return to the spotlight after giving birth to her second child, the ‘Ocean’s 8′ actress arrived at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a floor-length gold sequined Atelier Versace dress.

With information from VOGUE