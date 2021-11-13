Angelina Jolie: this is her zodiac sign and so is her personality

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
36

American actress Angelina Jolie 46-year-old is one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood and everything she does becomes the cover of newspapers and magazines. Without going any further a few months ago, he was surprised to appear on the social networks of his Mexican colleague Salma Hayek when he participated in his birthday.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Source: Terra file

Angelina Jolie He was born on June 4, 1975 and throughout his career he has experienced various areas of the artistic world such as acting, modeling, philanthropy, directing and scriptwriting. Her zodiac sign is Gemini and one of her main aspects is the energy and speed with which she does everything.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here