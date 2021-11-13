Angelina Jolie: this is her zodiac sign and so is her personality

American actress Angelina Jolie 46-year-old is one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood and everything she does becomes the cover of newspapers and magazines. Without going any further a few months ago, he was surprised to appear on the social networks of his Mexican colleague Salma Hayek when he participated in his birthday.

Angelina Jolie He was born on June 4, 1975 and throughout his career he has experienced various areas of the artistic world such as acting, modeling, philanthropy, directing and scriptwriting. Her zodiac sign is Gemini and one of her main aspects is the energy and speed with which she does everything.

Angelina Jolie She always seeks to achieve and enjoy success, she is also sociable, a good friend, a good companion and fun, something that Salma Hayek already experienced closely during the recording of the movie Eternals at the Marvel factory where both have leading roles.

Those who work closely with her say that she stands out for her energy, her intellectual surprise, and the speed of information processing. Gemini is a mutable sign, of transition, of a step into a new cycle and something of this can be seen in the personality of Angelina Jolie, that sometimes has two faces.

Another of the things that stand out in the personality of the ex of Brad Pitt is his protective instinct, his extreme responsibility, his favoritism for the family and the ties with his friends. Some of this was demonstrated in her divorce proceedings when she defended tooth and nail the care of her six children.