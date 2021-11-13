Angelina Jolie shares a photo from Honduras to refer to climate change

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Echoing the adverse and catastrophic effects that the climate change worldwide, the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie He used the five-star nation as an example during the onslaught of the Eta and Iota phenomena that left thousands of families affected, homeless and jobless in the country.

Through a post on Instagram, the 46-year-old director and screenwriter also expressed her concern about the severe crisis that is currently being experienced in all regions of the planet due to the increase in global temperature.

According to Jolie, migration, poverty, health emergencies, drought and malnutrition respond to the damage caused by large industries and governments that do little or nothing to limit the damage to the environment and its ecosystems.

“The climate crisis is a human crisis. After decades of inaction, the climate emergency is accelerating, and human displacement is one of its most devastating consequences,” wrote the ex-partner of Brad Pitt.

He then stated: “Worldwide, 80% of people fleeing conflict and persecution come from countries that are on the front lines of the climate emergency. Climate change is amplifying vulnerabilities and threats such as conflict, poverty. and food insecurity, leading to more and more people leaving their homes. “

He added that “in Mali, for example, vital lakes have dried up, leaving families unable to farm, fish or raise livestock, without the minimum means of survival. Many people are forced to flee to their homes, only to discover that there is also drought, increased temperatures, decreased rains and forest fires “.

The publication, which has already reached more than half a million likes, includes a series of photographs that documented some of the many tragedies that various countries have suffered – including Honduras– because of global warming. For this specific case, the hurricane Iota that hit the national territory in November 2020.

“It is unfair that the people most vulnerable to climate change – and who have contributed the least to it – are the most affected. There is no solution to climate change and global instability that does not begin by supporting the rights and needs of people who are on the front line of the crisis, as well as protecting the environment, “concluded Jolie.

Eta and Iota in Honduras

Heavy rains and floods caused by Eta and Iota In Honduras in 2020, they left around 99 fatalities who died mainly drowned and buried.

In addition, it is estimated that more than 4 million people were affected by both natural events, however, the figure could be higher. This would represent 42% of the total population.

Experts predict that added to the pandemic of the covid-19, Honduras will take about ten years to recover, or at least equalize the conditions it had before the health crisis.

