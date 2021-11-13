Ángel Reyna considers the United States to be the ‘giant of Concacaf’ for the moment

Ángel Reyna considers that the United States has a defined work formula, while in Mexico it has the talent to overcome them again.

On the paper, Mexico and USA They are the strongest in North and Central America, however, Former Mexican player Ángel Reyna declared exclusively for ESPN that, from his point of view, the team led by Greg Berhalter are the current ‘Concacaf giants’.

“The Americans have a defined formula of work and they work it during the 90 or more minutes that the game lasts, they carry it out from” A “to” Z “with the same intensity and with the same impetus, perhaps with less talent than us. We have more talent, more capacity but we still need to maintain it throughout the game; surely we are going to be victorious and we are going to recover again and put the United States in its place, because it has already removed the label of the giant and the giant corresponds to us, “he said.

Angel Reyna ESPN

Reyna also believes that Mexico has all the necessary elements to once again surpass the Americans and regain his throne in the confederation.

“The national team has to go through as in its time with La Volpe, that is, walking this tie because there is plenty of talent, they have great players on and off the court and others are waiting for opportunities. There is a lot of material and there is a lot from where to serve for all the parties to come out with the victory. “

Finally, the former Mexican soccer scoring champion in 2011 expressed his concern about the lack of Mexican forwards in recent years and wishes to contribute to the training of attackers from basic forces to nurture the Mexican teams.

“The thing about Rogelio Funes Mori at the end of the day is foreign, although he is representing the Mexican National Team. He is a great player and a born scorer but he is a foreigner. Henry Martin, I love his movements, I love him as a player, but I really think that we need to focus on both talent and positions. In Mexico there are no born forward centers, nor are there offensive midfielders that can supply the forwards, “he concluded.

Mexico and the United States meet again in a new edition of the Concacaf classic; Mexicans arrive as leaders of the Concacaf octagonal and they won the last time they visited North American territory in a qualifying match, however the Americans prevailed in the two finals that these teams played against each other in the summer of 2021.