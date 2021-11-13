Andrés Iniesta sets date of return to Barcelona

Let all the possible help arrive. Barcelona is in crisis, after lucid years, between 2006 and 2015, where they had one of the best generations in their lives; Today, they seek to return to the forefront of international football and will seek everything they add up to.

The first step was to return someone from home to lead the team. Xavi Hernández, legend of the club, returned and they are looking for him to be in charge of the resurgence of the Catalans. The task will not be easy, because the club’s financial problems are an impediment to hiring.

Dani Alves first reinforcement of Xavi Hernández

The right-back, 38, Dani Alves, will wear the Barça shirt again after being one of the pillars of the team that won the sextet of titles in 2009 with Pep Guardiola as coach and Xavi Hernández commanding midfield.}

Where, surely have the role of leader in the dressing room and be an ‘assistant’ of Xavi to try to capture the ideology that made Barcelona dominate world football for some years.

Pep Guardiola wants to help Barcelona

Among all those who want to support Barcelona is Guardiola. The coach would be willing to make a trade for Raheem Sterling and Ousame Dembelé, and thus the culés have a reinforcement of luxury the next winter market.

Andrés Iniesta wants to return to Barcelona

The ghost, Andrés Iniesta, would seek to return with the Blaugranas: “By 2023, if God wants and I have motivation, I could play another year. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I would love to go back to Barcelona at some point in my life.

“I don’t know in terms of what, or what I prepared for. But go home and help in another way other than playing soccer I would also like ”, assured the footballer.