America had long tablecloths with Carlos Reinoso’s visit to Coapa

The Master was at the club’s facilities and shared his experiences with the players of the women’s team.

Carlos Reinoso He is the most important figure in the history of Club América. The Chilean engraved his name in gold letters in the institution for everything he won and built both as a player and as a technical director with the blue cream in different stages, the last one 10 years ago.

+++ SEE LIVE AND LIVE MEXICO VS. UNITED STATES +++

Just a decade passed without Teacher was at the Coapa facilities, but that period ended last Thursday, when at the invitation of Joaquin Balcarcel He was able to return to what he himself recognizes as his home in something that the Chilean boasted in his Twitter account with a thank you to the manager.

The visit of Kingdom to the Nest it was also beneficial for América Femenil. And it is that the players of the category had a talk with Charlie, who shared with them the sense of belonging to the club, as well as the experiences that he lived with the Americanist colors in their different stages.

“Thanks to Joaquín (Balcarcel) for inviting me to talk with the girls who represent us very well in the women’s fut. Good luck Saturday girls, with everything, we are America “, published the Andean on his Twitter account with a photo prior to the conversation with the campus in which he appears precisely with Balcarcel.

With this, the Nest He was visited by one of his prodigal sons. The Master Reinoso He returned home and relived important moments in his life, shared his Americanism with the female and closed a day that for him had a lot of emotional value in a place where he even hopes that his ashes will be scattered at some point.