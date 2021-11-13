America defeated the Coyotes of Tlaxcala 2-0 in a friendly match prior to the Apertura League 2021

With an own goal and a goal from Luis Gutiérrez, the azulcremas beat the whole of the Expansion League.

America wastes no time and in the middle of the stoppage for the FIFA date, held the first of two games friendly that he will play in order that his players do not lose the rhythm of the game in the face of the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021 which will start in a couple of weeks.

The azulcremas received this Friday morning at the facilities of Coapa to the Coyotes of Tlaxcala, team of the Expansion League which is at the close of the regular tournament of this category and in the fight to stay in the repechage zone since at the moment it is in tenth place in the competition.

The game also served so that Santiago Solari could observe players who usually do not have participation like some youth, or give minutes to elements that come out of injuries, such as Santiago Naveda, who despite having received a medical discharge and seeing action with the U-20, has not participated with the first team.

The match ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Millonetas. The first goal was an own goal in the first half that put the teams ahead. Eagles. For the complement, the final figures were put by the youth forward, Luis Gutierrez, who did the preseason with the first team and has been observed by Solari.

Next week, for November 16, America will have its second friendly match, this time it will be with Atlante with the Azulgrana Stadium as a tentative venue for this comparison with which, the creams They hope to declare themselves ready for the big party of Mexican soccer in which they wait for the rival who will come out of the play-offs.