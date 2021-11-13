Amanda Seyfried says she fights panic attacks for fame

Amanda Seyfried said her body goes into “fight or flight” mode when she has anxiety.

“The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after the panic attack is so extraordinary,” she said.

The Oscar nominee said her home life on a farm helps her mental health.

Amanda Seyfried, who is nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actress category, said she has a hard time showing people that she is “normal” despite being famous.

In fact, the “Heavy Girls” star admitted that this has led to anxiety and panic attacks that feel like “life and death.”

“That’s what a panic attack is, really,” Seyfried told Willie Geist on the episode of “The Today Show” last Sunday.

“Your body just goes into fight or flight mode. The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after the panic attack is so extraordinary. You feel so relieved and your body recovers somehow. It’s so strange because it’s physiological, but it starts in your head, ”he explained.

Amanda Seyfried, 35, has been famous for most of her life. And since 2017, she has been married to actor Thomas Sadoski, which has only increased that fame.

But now, she’s even more famous after playing Marion Davies in David Fincher’s “Mank” and earning an Oscar nomination. However, this also increased her desire to show others that she is down to earth.

“Every time I meet someone new, I’m so desperate for them to understand that they can talk to me,” Seyfried said. “I want to connect like everyone else, because I’m like everyone else.”

The actress said that what helps her with her anxiety is that she and Sadoski don’t live in Los Angeles, but rather on a farm in upstate New York. He even admitted that he was completely unaware of his Oscar nomination. It was her mother who woke her up to give her the news.

“I was very conscientious,” he said about not living in Hollywood. “I always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel rooted in some place that I can trust will always be there. “

