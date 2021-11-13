Alonso leads in the second practice in Brazil and Pérez in the top 10

1/twenty-one
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
This shot of the Red Bull RB16B during its preparation offers several details, including a look at the front brake duct, the front suspension, the auxiliary oil tank mounted under the chassis, the radiator layout inside the sidepods and the cooler. mounted on the saddle above the power unit.
A look inside Alpine’s garage as they begin to prepare the cars for action.
The AlphaTauri AT02 tub waiting to be placed before mounting the power unit, radiators and other elements of the cooling system.
Alpine mechanics prepare the front end of the A521 while they wait for the power units to arrive. We can see the upper and lower impact support beams in front of the side pillars, as there is no bodywork to disguise them.
In this shot you can see in detail the gearbox mount, rear suspension and rear brakes of the Alpine A521.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Here we see the Haas VF21 gearbox mount and rear shock frame without the suspension trappings attached.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The front brake assembly during the Aston Martin AMR21 assembly process. Attention should be paid to the similar arrangement of the hood with the diamond-shaped hole pattern used to help guide airflow through this area.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at the location of the stacked radiators inside the side bars of the Ferrari SF21.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at the front of the Mercedes W12, including some of the interior suspension elements, one of the brake reservoirs and the steering rack.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Still on a track with considerable altitude, but without the extreme requirements of Mexico, Red Bull has reverted to a medium downforce setup in Brazil, once again using the spoon-shaped rear wing.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Showing the disparity between competitors at the front and rear of the grid, Haas has yet to carry a relatively high downforce package in Brazil.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren also uses a relatively high downforce package, with a dual T-Wing setup.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes also uses a medium downforce package, as denoted by the use of the Y-shaped T-Wing.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A great image of the McLaren MCL35’s bargeboard assembly and sidepod deflector, also noticeable as the sidepod bodywork to hug the radiators and coolers inside.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari using a relatively large cooling outlet at the rear of the car, which you’ll note is subdivided by the horizontal vane beneath the upper wishbone.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Ferrari SF21’s right front brake drum arrangement uses the drift cavity so that airflow is channeled through the front of the tire.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Ferrari appears to be configured asymmetrically, as the team has installed a closed drum design on the left side of the car, altering the aerodynamic and thermal interaction between this element and the rim.
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull has reverted to its more conventional full bypass cavity with a thermal barrier applied to the panel, having run a more open setup in Mexico.
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The set of bargeboards on the Red Bull RB16B: note the top edge of the main vertical element which resembles a feather.
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The bargeboard cluster in the Mercedes W12 for comparison purposes.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
When Lance Stroll gets out of his Aston Martin AMR21, we can see the two vortex generators on the side wing.