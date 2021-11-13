Alonso leads in the second practice in Brazil and Pérez in the top 10

Red Bull Racing RB16B 1/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of the Red Bull RB16B during its preparation offers several details, including a look at the front brake duct, the front suspension, the auxiliary oil tank mounted under the chassis, the radiator layout inside the sidepods and the cooler. mounted on the saddle above the power unit.

An Alpine A521 in the garage 2/twenty-one A look inside Alpine’s garage as they begin to prepare the cars for action.

AlphaTauri AT02 air box 3/twenty-one The AlphaTauri AT02 tub waiting to be placed before mounting the power unit, radiators and other elements of the cooling system.

Alpine A521 front 4/twenty-one Alpine mechanics prepare the front end of the A521 while they wait for the power units to arrive. We can see the upper and lower impact support beams in front of the side pillars, as there is no bodywork to disguise them.

Alpine A521 gearbox 5/twenty-one In this shot you can see in detail the gearbox mount, rear suspension and rear brakes of the Alpine A521.

Haas VF-21 gearbox detail 6/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here we see the Haas VF21 gearbox mount and rear shock frame without the suspension trappings attached.

Aston Martin AMR21 7/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola The front brake assembly during the Aston Martin AMR21 assembly process. Attention should be paid to the similar arrangement of the hood with the diamond-shaped hole pattern used to help guide airflow through this area.

Ferrari SF21 detail 8/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the location of the stacked radiators inside the side bars of the Ferrari SF21.

Mercedes W12 front detail 9/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the front of the Mercedes W12, including some of the interior suspension elements, one of the brake reservoirs and the steering rack.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B 10/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Still on a track with considerable altitude, but without the extreme requirements of Mexico, Red Bull has reverted to a medium downforce setup in Brazil, once again using the spoon-shaped rear wing.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 eleven/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Showing the disparity between competitors at the front and rear of the grid, Haas has yet to carry a relatively high downforce package in Brazil.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 12/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images McLaren also uses a relatively high downforce package, with a dual T-Wing setup.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 13/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mercedes also uses a medium downforce package, as denoted by the use of the Y-shaped T-Wing.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 14/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A great image of the McLaren MCL35’s bargeboard assembly and sidepod deflector, also noticeable as the sidepod bodywork to hug the radiators and coolers inside.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 fifteen/twenty-one Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ferrari using a relatively large cooling outlet at the rear of the car, which you’ll note is subdivided by the horizontal vane beneath the upper wishbone.

Ferrari SF21 right brake drum 16/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Ferrari SF21’s right front brake drum arrangement uses the drift cavity so that airflow is channeled through the front of the tire.

Ferrari SF21 left brake drum 17/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Ferrari appears to be configured asymmetrically, as the team has installed a closed drum design on the left side of the car, altering the aerodynamic and thermal interaction between this element and the rim.

Red Bull Racing R16B brake drum 18/twenty-one Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull has reverted to its more conventional full bypass cavity with a thermal barrier applied to the panel, having run a more open setup in Mexico.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B 19/twenty-one Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The set of bargeboards on the Red Bull RB16B: note the top edge of the main vertical element which resembles a feather.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 twenty/twenty-one Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The bargeboard cluster in the Mercedes W12 for comparison purposes.