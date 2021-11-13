All Too Well Taylor Swift

In the short of the song, the artist mentions that an actress asked her how she felt and quickly the netizens began to analyze who the interpreter could be.

Taylor Swift surprised the day on Friday with the re-launch of his popular album Net, where he released an extended version, as well as a short about the song All Too Well, that is suspected was written about the break of the star with the actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the video starring the protagonist of Teen Wolf and Maze Runner, Dylan O’brien and the actress Sadie Sink, who is part of Stranger things and starred in the different versions of La Calle del Terror.

In the short after the end of the relationship, the singer appears alone at a party and the lyrics of the song say: “An actress asks me what happened, you, that’s what happened, you“Taylor sings.

Who is the actress named Taylor Swift in All Too Well?

Swifties are divided on who the artist is talking about in the song, some suggest that it would be the star of Friends, after reports from the New York Daily reported that the interpreter of Rachel Green consoled the actress in the People’s Choice Awards in January 2011, just after his supposed break with Gyllenhaal.

Others point to the winner of the Oscar, Anne Hathaway, who starred with Gyllenhaal in the 2010 hit movie Love and Other Drugs. This is because in an interview with Glamor UK in 2015, the actress noted that she met the Grammy winner when she was working with the actor.

“She seems to be following her heart. I met her, I hope it’s okay to say this, when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] they were together. She was 20 at the time and we went out one night. I was like, ‘You are a magnificent creature.’ She was on fire and I have seen her turn into this force of nature “, The protagonist of El Diablo pointed out that she dresses in the middle fashion.

